Case registered for bursting firecrackers at midnight in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case was registered against two unidentified persons here Wednesday for bursting firecrackers after the time period fixed by the Supreme Court, a police official said.

This could be the first case registered in the city for violation of the court's order, he said. The Supreme Court last month fixed a two-hour time period from 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals.

Local RTI activist Shakil Ahmed Shaikh complained to police that two unidentified men burst firecrackers at 12 Tuesday night in Maharashtra Nagar in suburban Mankhurd.

An offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered, said Prakash Salvi, senior police inspector of Trombay police station.

"We are finding out who burst firecrackers," he said.