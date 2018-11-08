Home Cities Mumbai

Air India flights from Mumbai delayed after ground staff go on strike

Though some of the officials said that the off-duty staff was asked to fill in for the staff on strike, there had been no official word from the Air India over the issue.

Published: 08th November 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A sudden strike by around 400 of the Air India (AI) ground staff at Mumbai Airport delayed several services throughout the day on Thursday. The staff resorted to strike for their demands related to a bonus.

Though some of the officials said that the off-duty staff was asked to fill in for the staff on strike, there had been no official word from the Air India over the issue and the MIAL staff confirmed that the strike continues to affect the AI flights with a delay of about an hour.

The ground staff is hired on a contractual basis by subsidiary company Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL). While there are around 5,000 employees working as ground staff all over India, around 400 are deployed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The staff began with sudike around midnight. This led to piling up at the check-in counters of some of the foreign air lines also, as the Air India has contracts with them regarding the ground staff. Apart from checking in, the services like cargo loading-unloading and aircraft cleaning too were affected adding to the delays, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Chattrapati Shivaji Airport Air India staff strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp