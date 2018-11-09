Congress observes 'Black Day' in Mumbai on second anniversary of demonetisation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai Congress, on Friday, observed 'Black Day' to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation. City party president Sanjay Nirupam listed the failures of the BJP government and urged people to not to vote for Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision on recalling high-value currency notes, Nirupam said, "The PM requested the people of the country to give him 50 days. He also stated that if this decision is proven wrong within the said time frame, the people can hang him publicly. More than 600 days have passed, but the Prime Minister has refrained from speaking about demonetisation. Small-scale industries were shut, youngsters lost their jobs, 150 innocent people lost their lives while standing in the queue outside banks. The only person who benefitted from PM Modi's decision to ban high-value currency notes was Amit Shah. People are agitated today. They will not hang the PM physically but will ensure his defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections."