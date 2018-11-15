Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Mother kills five-year-old son by feeding him rat poison

Rina, the mother chose to end her life and her son's after having an altercation with her husband.

By Online Desk

A minor boy, Harsh, died on Tuesday afternoon while receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital after his mother fed him and consumed rat poison. Rina Ayare 34-year old mother, who survived, wanted to end her life after an altercation with her husband.

“A case has registered against the woman under charges of murder,” said Vinod Kanavaje of Santacruz police station, told Hindustan Times.

Rina, who lived in Shivaji Nagar slum near Juhu area in Mumbai, had asked her husband, Rajesh (40) for money to meet household expenses, on Monday night to which he refused. This resulted in an argument between the two. Rina later left the house with Harsh, who is the elder among her two sons.

According to the police, she took Harsh to Juhu beach where she bought poison which she consumed before feeding it to Harsh. “She decided to commit suicide as she was worried about her and her son’s future,” said a police officer. When the child started vomiting, the mother rushed him to Cooper Hospital at around midnight.

When the hospital informed the police of Harsh’s passing, a duty officer visited Cooper Hospital and prepared a report with a distraught Rajesh having reached the hospital after he had been informed.

“We took Rajesh’s statement, who spoke about his argument with his wife over daily expenses. Following his statement, a case was registered against Rina under the charge of murder,” said Kanavaje.

“The rat poison caused irreversible damage to Harsh who succumbed to liver failure overnight. With Rina’s condition also being critical, she will be shifted to the ICU soon,” said the assistant medical officer of the hospital adding that doctors are still uncertain about the quantity of poison.

Based on Rina’s initial statement to the doctors, the police filed a First Information Report. 

