Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra plans to make Marathi compulsory in all schools: Education Minister

The proposal is under consideration of the government, said state Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

Published: 20th November 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra secretariat

File photo of the Maharashtra secretariat Mantralaya.

By PTI

 MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra government is mulling making Marathi compulsory from Class I to X in all schools, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde said in the Legislative Council Tuesday.

He said this in a written reply to a question by Sena MLA Vilas Potnis which contended that states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala had made their local languages compulsory in schools from Class I to X.

Potnis had sought to know what action the Maharashtra government had taken on demands made here to make Marathi compulsory in schools.

In his response, Tawde said, "The proposal is under consideration of the government. " Later speaking to reporters, Tawde said making Marathi compulsory in all schools was "difficult".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marathi Vinod Tawde Marathi in schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp