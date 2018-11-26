Home Cities Mumbai

Moshe's nanny wants 26/11 'scars' wiped from Nariman House

Sandra Samuel, the nanny who saved the life of two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, laments that the 'scars' of Chabad House have not been wiped out.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Moshe Holtzberg during his visit to Israeli in July last year. (AP file photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sandra Samuel, the nanny who saved the life of two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, laments that the 'scars' of Chabad House have not been wiped out even 10 years later.

Samuel, 54, wonders why the terror attack 'scars' are still there in the five-storeyed Jewish centre in Colaba, now renamed as Nariman Light House.

Two Pakistani terrorists had laid siege on this building, killing nine, including Rabbi Gavriel and his pregnant wife Rivka.

Their son Moshe was saved by Samuel, who visited Mumbai with Moshe, his grandparents and Israel's prime minister in January this year.

There were a lot of people around including the media and she did not notice things in detail then, but when she returned to the city in May, she felt things inside the House were "terrible".

"They have kept the fourth and fifth floor same and on the third floor they have broken every thing and made (it) into one big open space. The pillar and every thing has bullet marks. It is very terrible for me. It broke me, it shook me," Samuel told PTI over phone from Israel.

"Why it should be there for people to see the bullet marks? I dont understand this logic," she said and cited the example of terror attacks at Taj Mahal hotel, Trident hotel, Leopold Cafe and CSTM station.

"Have they all kept the marks like that only," she said.

Recalling the "horrific ordeal" in the building 10 years ago, she said, "It was a miracle that we came out alive from there. I believe God has his own plans for everybody."

After her return to Israel, memories of the terror attack made her sick and she was admitted to hospital for a week, she said.

Moshe is afraid of darkness, she said.

"He doesnt say anything. But in the night he wants all lights on. He is very afraid of darkness. He can't sleep even in a dim light," she said.

Samuel, who was granted honorary Israeli citizenship in 2010, says she does miss Mumbai and makes it a point to visit her sons Martin (35) and Jackson (28), every two years.

She works for disabled children at the Aleh Jerusalem Center since the last seven years.

Every Saturday, she meets Moshe in Afula where he stays with Rabbi Shimon Rosengberg, his maternal grandfather.

Moshe, who is in seventh grade now, loves playing football and basketball.

He wanted a carrom board and Samuel got one for him on his last birthday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
26/11 Terror Attack 26/11 Mumbai Attack Moshe Holtzberg Sandra Samuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp