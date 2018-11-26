Ten years of 26/11: Hovercraft, speed boats to bolster Mumbai's coastal security

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ten years after the 26/11 terror attacks which left 166 dead, Mumbai police is set to have a dedicated coastal fleet comprising hovercraft and intermediate support vessels to enhance the island city's security.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal told PTI that a "strong vigil" is being maintained by the coastal police to secure the coastline.

Two hovercraft are being procured to enable security personnel to reach inaccessible areas along the coastline, he said.

This will complement the existing fleet of speedboats and patrolling vessels, he said.

Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "We are increasing our coastal strength by procuring new boats and intermediate support vessels. We have sent proposals for the same to government".

"In the aftermath of the 26/11 attack, Mumbai police procured speedboats and amphibious boats for coastal patrolling and also set up marine police stations," he said.

The attack was carried by the 10 well-trained terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who came to Mumbai by sea.

Coordination between state and central agencies, including the Navy and Coast Guard, tasked with coastal security, has been increased after the attack, he said.

Another official said a post of Inspector General Coastal Security has been created.

The incumbent will be the nodal officer for coordination with the agencies to guard the 720 km long coastline of Maharashtra, he said, adding 44 coastal police stations have been set up so far.

"Operation 'Sagar Kavach' was organised to boost the coordination between these agencies.

We have also set up 91 check posts on highways connected to the coastline," he said.

The agencies have regular security review meetings, he said, adding the fishermen work as "eyes, ears and nose" of police and alert about suspicious activities in sea and along the coast.

Police have also created 'Sagar Surakhsa Dal', which has around 6,000 fishermen as members.

They have saved around 50 people from drowning in sea this year, he added.