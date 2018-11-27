Fire at slum in Mumbai; two injured, 15 huts gutted

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two persons were injured when a fire broke out at a slum in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

Around 15 huts were also gutted in the fire, he said.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 am at the slum in Shastri Nagar area, located near the Bandra railway station.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the flames were put out by 1.15 pm.

"Around 15 huts were completely destroyed in the fire. Some furniture and electrical wires were also charred," he said.

The two injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.