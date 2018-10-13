Home Cities Mumbai

After tender mentions beef, Mumbai civic body clarifies it meant buffalo meat

The goof-up took place due to wrong translation of the term `buffalo meat' as "beef" in the tender notice published in Gujarati and Hindi newspapers, a civic official said Friday.

Published: 13th October 2018 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image of cows used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to issue a hasty clarification after a tender advertisement for a supply of animal feed to a zoo run by the city civic body mentioned `beef' as one of the items needed.

The goof-up took place due to wrong translation of the term `buffalo meat' as "beef" in the tender notice published in Gujarati and Hindi newspapers, a civic official said Friday.

Sale and purchase of beef, which generally means cow meat, is banned in Maharashtra.

The corporation put out advertisements in several newspapers Tuesday, seeking suppliers of meat, fodder, eggs, and other types of animal feed for Byculla Zoo here.

The advertisement in English and Marathi mentioned buffalo meat, but the term was translated as "beef" in Hindi and Gujarati newspapers.

Sale and purchase of cow meat is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015.

Manoj Kotak, BJP's group leader in the BMC's general body, wrote to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta Wednesday, demanding termination of the tender and action against those who issued the advertisement.

When contacted, Byculla Zoo director Sanjay Tripathi said, "Original content of the advertisement meant only buffalo meat, but it was inadvertently translated as beef. A rectified advertisement has been issued which clearly mentions that the tender is for buffalo meat."

Kotak, however, said he was waiting for Mehta's reply about what action would be taken against those responsible for the mistake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Beef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp