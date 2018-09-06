Maharashtra government to hold global conference on disaster management

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government would be hosting global disaster management conference in collaboration with IIT-B, TIFR, DMICS Hyderabad and others, state minister for relief and rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil has said.

"Future we want - Bridging the Gap between the Promises and Action" would be the theme for the conference to be organized at the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai from January 29 to February 1, 2019, the minister said adding that, "to give impetus to the research and discussion with respect to Disaster Management," is the aim of the meet where over 1,500 overseas participants are expected.

The first meeting of the Steering Committee constituted for the Conference was held at Mantralaya on Thursday after which Patil interacted with the media. "This is the fourth of this kind of conference. All the previous three conferences were organized in Andhra Pradesh, where delegated from 56 countries had participated. This is the first time when the conference is being held in Mumbai and an increased participation from domestic as well as the international experts is expected," the minister said.

The Risk Management in Disaster, Agriculture, Health, Education and sustainable development in disaster management are the topics that would be discussed at the conference. Maharashtra government has an excellent track record of disaster management and the conference would be the window for presenting it on the global platform, the minister said.