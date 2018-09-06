Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra government to hold global conference on disaster management

Maharashtra government would be hosting global disaster management conference in collaboration with IIT-B, TIFR, DMICS Hyderabad and others.

Published: 06th September 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government would be hosting global disaster management conference in collaboration with IIT-B, TIFR, DMICS Hyderabad and others, state minister for relief and rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil has said.

"Future we want - Bridging the Gap between the Promises and Action" would be the theme for the conference to be organized at the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai from January 29 to February 1, 2019, the minister said adding that, "to give impetus to the research and discussion with respect to Disaster Management," is the aim of the meet where over 1,500 overseas participants are expected.

The first meeting of the Steering Committee constituted for the Conference was held at Mantralaya on Thursday after which Patil interacted with the media. "This is the fourth of this kind of conference. All the previous three conferences were organized in Andhra Pradesh, where delegated from 56 countries had participated. This is the first time when the conference is being held in Mumbai and an increased participation from domestic as well as the international experts is expected," the minister said.

The Risk Management in Disaster, Agriculture, Health, Education and sustainable development in disaster management are the topics that would be discussed at the conference. Maharashtra government has an excellent track record of disaster management and the conference would be the window for presenting it on the global platform, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Disaster management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality