Mumbai man held for plotting grandfather's killing for property

By IANS

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly plotting the killing of his 86-year-old grandfather in Fort area, the police said Thursday.

Police also arrested four aides of the prime accused Dorji Lama.

Prima facie, grabbing property was the motive behind the crime, a police official said.

The prime accused bore a grudge against Aja Lama who had sought sexual favours from his (Dorji's) mother in the past, he said.

Aja Tejling Lama was found dead with stab injuries at his residence in Sant Niwas building on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg on September 4, he said.

A case of murder was registered by Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police.

"Police found that Lama's daughter-in-law and her son Dorji are staying separately in Dombivli in neighbouring Thane district due to some personal reasons," said DCP (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe.

According to police, the deceased owned some property and two hawking stalls in prime South Mumbai area.

Police then questioned the family members of the deceased, including Dorji.

Police found that Dorji had a criminal background and had serious offences registered against him, according to the official.

Dorji had been externed for two years from Thane in the past.

During interrogation, Dorji "confessed" to have plotted the killing of his grandfather by awarding a "contract" of Rs 1.5 lakh to four people.

On September 4, they allegedly went to Aja Lama's residence where one of them stabbed him in chest and stomach, resulting his death, the official said.

Other accused are identified as: Utkarsh Soni (19), Angel Bhise (21), Anand Ray (21) and Jayesh Kanoujia (22) from various places in the city, the official said.

A local court Thursday remanded the accused in police custody, he said.