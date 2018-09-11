Home Cities Mumbai

Fire in commercial building in Mumbai

The blaze erupted around 10 am on the second floor of the seven-storey building at the Madhur Industrial Estate in Andheri.

Published: 11th September 2018

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out Tuesday in a commercial building in suburban Andheri, an official said.

A fire personnel received burn injuries while trying to douse the flames, he said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am on the second floor of the seven-storey building at the Madhur Industrial Estate in Andheri, a fire brigade official said.

"The fire was confined to the electric wiring and office furniture of a medical store situated on the building's second floor," the official said.

Eight firefighting engines, a water tanker and five ambulances were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

A fire official received burn injuries on his hands and was taken to the Cooper Hospital for treatment, he said.

"No office-goer was injured in the mishap," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

