Man held for raping 10-year-old girl at knife-point in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor at knife-point in suburban Bandra, police said Saturday.

The accused, Sher Ali Yasin Sheikh had allegedly entered the house of the 10-year-old girl on September 10 when the latter was alone and raped her after threatening her with a knife, a BKC police station official said.

Sheikh also stole money and gold ornaments from the victim's house, the official added.

The victim's mother filed a complaint after the incident following which four teams were made to nab the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Sheikh from Tata Colony in Bandra's Bharatnagar area Friday night, the official said.

A gold chain he had stolen from the victim's house had been recovered, police said.

Sheikh has been charged with rape, robbery and house trespass under relevant sections of the IPC, he informed.

Mumbai minor raped

