Mumbai cops rescue seven girls in bar raid

As many as seven girls were rescued in a raid conducted at a downtown bar by Mumbai Police in the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As many as seven girls were rescued in a raid conducted at a downtown bar by Mumbai Police in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police raided Sandeep Palace Bar, located at Grant Road, at around 1:00 AM, and arrested 12 customers.

Five waiters, a cashier, and the manager of the bar were also arrested.

A case has been registered at the Gamdevi Police station under sections 294, 114, 34, IPC r/w 3, 8(1)(2)(4) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar rooms and the Protection of Dignity of Woman Act, 2016.

Further details are awaited.

