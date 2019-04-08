Home Cities Mumbai

Urmila Matondkar slammed on Twitter for using Wing Commander Abhinandan's image at rally

Photos of Matondkar, the Congress Party's candidate from Mumbai North, with Abhinandan's image went viral on the micro-blogging site on Monday.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Urmila Matondkar

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Photo | Twitter@OfficialUrmila)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar came under fire on Twitter for using Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's photo during a roadside campaign despite the Election Commission's directive to political parties not to use the images of armed forces personnel in poll campaigns.

Photos of Matondkar, the Congress Party's candidate from Mumbai North, with Abhinandan's image went viral on the micro-blogging site on Monday.

"@IAF_MCC Bringing to your kind notice that North Mumbai Congress Candidate Urmila Matondkar is using Wg Cdr Abhinandan's photo for election campaigning, which is against MCC of ECI. In thread is her official tweet link for your reference. Also same has been conveyed to ECI.??" asked one Twitter user.

The actress-turned-politician was seen alongside a tempo that had a big poster of Abhinandan.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Brainless party again using photo of Abhinandan ji in rally?? stop this. #UrmilaMatondkar," another user posted.

In March, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari courted controversy for attending a party rally dressed in military fatigues. Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien had called it a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

The EC has asked the political parties to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel in advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda or campaigning.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Twitter Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Abhinandan ECI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp