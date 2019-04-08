Urmila Matondkar slammed on Twitter for using Wing Commander Abhinandan's image at rally

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar came under fire on Twitter for using Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's photo during a roadside campaign despite the Election Commission's directive to political parties not to use the images of armed forces personnel in poll campaigns.

Photos of Matondkar, the Congress Party's candidate from Mumbai North, with Abhinandan's image went viral on the micro-blogging site on Monday.

"@IAF_MCC Bringing to your kind notice that North Mumbai Congress Candidate Urmila Matondkar is using Wg Cdr Abhinandan's photo for election campaigning, which is against MCC of ECI. In thread is her official tweet link for your reference. Also same has been conveyed to ECI.??" asked one Twitter user.

The actress-turned-politician was seen alongside a tempo that had a big poster of Abhinandan.

"Brainless party again using photo of Abhinandan ji in rally?? stop this. #UrmilaMatondkar," another user posted.

In March, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari courted controversy for attending a party rally dressed in military fatigues. Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien had called it a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

The EC has asked the political parties to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel in advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda or campaigning.