Home Cities Mumbai

Housing society in Mumbai slaps Rs 3.60 lakh fine for feeding stray dogs

Around 98 per cent of the society members had passed the resolution to levy fine for feeding dogs in the society premises.

Published: 14th April 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Dogs

for representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Nisarg Heaven Society has slapped a fine of Rs 3.60 lakh on a resident, who works as an advertising executive and is also an animal lover, for feeding stray dogs in the society premises in Kandivali.

Talking to ANI, chairman of Nisarg Heaven Society (NHS) Mitesh Bora said: "Around 98 per cent of the society members had passed the resolution to levy fine for feeding dogs in the society premises. Being the society's chairman, it is my duty to make members to follow the rules framed by the majority of members."

Bora said: "We have no problem if any society member feeds dogs outside the premises. We are also animal lovers. There is nothing against animal rights. It is a question of human rights too."

"These dogs are aggressive and they bark at senior citizens, kids, and many others. There is a problem with hygiene too. The rule was made after receiving many complaints from the society members," Bora said.

Neha Datwani said: "I had an outstanding maintenance bill of Rs 3.60 lakh till March, which also includes Rs 75,000 monthly fine for feeding dogs. They have charged me of Rs 2,500 per day for feeding dogs."

Datwani said: "In July 2018, the society slapped a fine of Rs 2,500. It went up to Rs 75,000 per month in June. Another member of the society Ketan Shah was also fined for Rs 7,500 in July and thereafter Rs 75,000 per month."

The society had stopped charging penalties in November 2018, after Neha approached the animal rights activists and informed them about these rules. But her request had fallen on deaf ears

According to Neha, the dogs were born in the society premises and she has been taking care of them since their birth. The society recently formed a committee which made a rule of imposing fine on members for feeding dogs. "I am likely to move outside the city soon. I want to clear all dues of the society as my mother and sister will continue to stay here, but I won't pay the fine," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stray Dogs Mumbai Housing Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp