Mumbai, adjoining areas continues to receive widespread rainfall: IMD

By ANI

MUMBAI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.

The weather forecasting agency observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.

"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. The impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, all government schools will remain closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city.

The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.

Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.

Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.