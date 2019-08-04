Over ten trains rescheduled as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, check list here

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

"Railway Services on all 4 lines between Sion and Kurla suspended from 07.20 hrs due to water logging and heavy rains," said Central Railway.

"Train number 22101 Mumbai-Manmad Rajyarani Express, 22102 Manmad-Mumbai Rajyarani Express, 12118 Manmad-LTT Express, 12117 LTT-Manmad Express, 51033 Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Fast Passenger, 51044 Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai Fast Passenger have been canceled for journey date of August 4," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

"One train was short terminated with train number 12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express and one train was short originated with train number 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express for August 4 at Nashik Road," he added.

Six trains on the affected route in the region were diverted through alternative routes by the Central Railway.

Trains short terminated

11302 Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express JCO 3.8.2019 short terminated at Solapur

51154 Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger JCO 4.8.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

12072 Jalna-Dadar Janshatabdi Express JCO 4.8.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express JCO 3.8.2019 short terminated at Pune

Trains short originate

51153 Mumbai-Bhusaval Passenger JCO 4.8.2019 will short originate from Igatpuri

12071 Dadar-Jalna Janshatabdi Express JCO 4.8.2019 will short originate from Manmad.

11013 LTT-Coimbatore Express JCO 4.8.2019 will short originate from Pune

11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express JCO 4.8.2019 will short originate from Pune.

Trains cancelled

17032 Hyderabad-Mumbai Express JCO 4.8.2019

12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express JCO 4.8.2019

12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express JCO 4.8.2019

12115 Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express JCO 4.8.2019

51324/51323 Manmad-Igatpuri-Manmad Passenger JCO 4.8.2019

Trains diverted

06051 Chennai-Ahmedabad Special JCO 3.8.2019 via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat

"Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is an accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing the situation every 30 minutes," said Udasi.

Heavy rainfall has caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, including Sion, Nagpada, Nala Sopara, Santa Cruz, Andheri, and Chembur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will continue for the next four hours.

"Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, received very heavy to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 3 to 4 hours as seen from satellite and radar images latest. The rainfall varied from 100 mm city side to 250 mm plus in suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai," the forecaster said.

"Due to heavy & continuous rains and accumulation of water in few sections, services have been suspended on the main line and harbour line of CR suburban section at 8.00 hrs as a precautionary measure to avoid hardship to commuters later. The position will be reviewed every hour and we will keep you updated accordingly. Services on Trans harbour and 4th corridor to Kharkopar are running normally," CR added further.

Mumbai Lake levels swell to 92 per cent of the requirement

While IMD issued an orange alert due to incessant rains in Mumbai, all gates of Dhamni dam opened as Maharashtra's Palghar district records 240 mm in 24 hours.

The death toll in Mumbai rains has already gone up to six.

Here are some of the waterlogged areas in Mumbai after a spell of heavy rain:

Usha Nagar in Bhandup.

Shell Colony in Chembur.

Ghodbunder Road (Manpada, Thane).

Vrindavan, Shrirang society Thane.

Hiranandani, Vasant Vihar in Thane after a spell of heavy rain.

Sion, Kalyan railway station.

All Four Train Lines Between Sion & Kurla Suspended

Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla were suspended from 7:20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains.

Thane district's Barvi river flowing near the danger mark

If water level crosses the Barvi river dam capacity, then water will be released to Barvi river. Currently water level is at 71 m which is very close to the danger capacity of the dam marked at 72 meters. If it continues to pour heavily, the dam might release the water tomorrow which is likely to affect Ambernath, Murbad, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan areas, states a press release issued by Thane District Collector's office.

Heavy downpour disrupts local train services beyond Thane and in Khandala

Due to heavy downpour in several areas in Mumbai and Thane, local train services are delayed. There has been no train running between the Kasara-Titwala section for the past 50 minutes whereas, Navi Mumbai has also been witnessing heavy winds.

A heavy boulder also fell on the railway tracks in the Khandala section which has disrupted services in the ghat area, however, work for restoration has begun and services should resume soon.

Reviewing the situation every 30 minutes: Central Railway

"Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is an accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing the situation every 30 minutes," the Central Railway tweeted.

BMC issues appeal to citizens, high tide at 2:29 pm

BMC has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meters at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea.

Avoid outing as far as possible: IMD

As heavy rain lashed Mumbai suburbs on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday. For Mumbai, the Met department issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at a few places.

"Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. The high tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi River. Avoid outing as far as possible, the sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in place," the MeT department said.

IMD 08 AM forecast

Intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in city and suburbs. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places.

Today’s High Tide hrs: 14:29 hrs - 4.83 mtr, Low Tide 20:33hrs - 0.85 mtr.

High Tide (Next day-05.08.2019): 02:36hrs-4.34mtr,

Low Tide (Next day-05.08.2019): 08:22hrs- 0.76mtr.

Railway Traffic:

Central Railway: Train Traffic Suspended due to heavy rainfall

Western Railway: Normal

Mithi river level rises, 400 people evacuated

As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi river level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla.

A tree fell on Eastern Express Highway near Sion due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

Waterlogged in the area around Bhatan Tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

(With ENS Inputs)