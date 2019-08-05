Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra: Rain hits life in Mumbai; hundreds stranded at LTT Railway station

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging at Kalyan station in Mumbai due to heavy rains on Sunday, August 4, 2019. | Express Photo Services

By ANI

MUMBAI:: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday after the Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Coming to the aid, BMC Ward officer from L Ward distributed food packages and tea to the stranded passengers at the railway station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours. In view of the same, the Mumbai University has postponed its exams for students of open learning, which were scheduled for Monday.

"University has postponed its exams for students of open learning, scheduled for 5th August, in view of forecast of heavy rains," said Vinod Malale, Mumbai University Public Relations Officer (PRO).

In addition, schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs will also stay closed on Monday.

"Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

About 150 students of MIT College who were stranded due to waterlogging inside the college building were shifted to a safe place by fire brigade Pune team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains Maharashtra rains Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp