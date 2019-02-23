Maharashtra professor demands sexual favours from collegian; held

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old chemistry professor of a south Mumbai college was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from his student, police said.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old collegian has alleged that the accused had said he would pass her in the exams as well as take care of her attendance issues in return for sexual favours, police said.

The accused works at the college on a contract basis, police said.

The teen approached Gamdevi police station following which the professor was arrested Friday night under section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code, Inspector Gokulsinh Patil of Gamdevi police station said.