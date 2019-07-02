Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai rains: SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at airport; none hurt

The incident occurred on Monday around 11.45 pm when the aircraft skidded and overshot the main runway, a source said.

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Monday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on Monday around 11.45 pm when the aircraft skidded and overshot the main runway, a source said.

"On July 1, SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated flight SG 6237 from Jaipur to Mumbai. There was heavy rain in Mumbai and the aircraft, after landing, overshot the runway. Passengers were deplaned normally. There was no injury to either the passengers or the crew," the spokesperson said.

READ HERE | 16 killed in Mumbai wall collapse after overnight downpour, public holiday declared

Due to the incident, a secondary runway is in operation at the airport currently.

Many subsequent flights have been diverted to other airports such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, sources said.

"A Korean Air flight KE655 which was coming from Seoul to Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to the incident and bad weather conditions," the sources said.

Similarly, a Lufthansa flight LH756, which was coming from Frankfurt, and an Air India flight AI331, which was coming from Bangkok had to be diverted to other airports, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains Spicejet Mumbai airport
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp