Mumbai rains: SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at airport; none hurt

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Monday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on Monday around 11.45 pm when the aircraft skidded and overshot the main runway, a source said.

"On July 1, SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated flight SG 6237 from Jaipur to Mumbai. There was heavy rain in Mumbai and the aircraft, after landing, overshot the runway. Passengers were deplaned normally. There was no injury to either the passengers or the crew," the spokesperson said.

Due to the incident, a secondary runway is in operation at the airport currently.

Many subsequent flights have been diverted to other airports such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, sources said.

"A Korean Air flight KE655 which was coming from Seoul to Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to the incident and bad weather conditions," the sources said.

Similarly, a Lufthansa flight LH756, which was coming from Frankfurt, and an Air India flight AI331, which was coming from Bangkok had to be diverted to other airports, the sources said.