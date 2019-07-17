Home Cities Mumbai

Chronology of building collapse incidents, other mishaps in Mumbai

Following is a summary of incidents of building collapse and accidents involving infrastructure in the country's financial capital and its satellite towns in the last few years.

Rescue and relief works underway after the collapse of the four-storey Kesarbai building at Dongri in Mumbai Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Following is a summary of incidents of building collapse and accidents involving infrastructure in the country's financial capital and its satellite towns in the last few years.

April 4, 2013: 74 people, including 18 children, killed as an unauthorized under-construction building collapses near Mumbra in neighbouring Thane.

September 27, 2013: 61 people killed and 32 injured as four-storey Babu Genu Market building housing civic body employees collapses.

July 26, 2017: 17 dead and 22 injured after four-storey Sai Siddhi apartment in suburban Ghatkopar collapses.

Local Shiv Sena leader arrested for allegedly carrying out structural changes on the ground floor which led to the collapse.

September 1, 2017: 33 people killed as 117-year-old five-storey Husaini Building collapses in Bhendi Bazar in South Mumbai.

IN PICS | Century-old building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

September 27, 2017: 23 railway commuters killed and 39 injured in a stampede on a foot overbridge at the then Elphinstone Road railway station.

July 28, 2018: A part of the 47-year-old Gokhale Road Bridge in suburban Andheri collapses on the rail track below killing two local train passengers.

December 23, 2018: Three people are dead and six injured after a ground-plus two chawls built by the state-run agency Mhada collapses in suburban Goregaon.

March 15, 2019: Six killed and 30 injured when a foot overbridge outside the iconic CSMT railway station collapses.

July 2, 2019: 29 dead and 70 injured after a compound wall collapses on a slum in suburban Malad July 16, 2019: At least 11 killed as a building collapses in south Mumbai's Dongri area.

