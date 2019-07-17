Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 14, rescue operations continue for second day 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The death toll in the building collapse incident in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area has gone up to 14, the NDRF said on Wednesday, even as the rescue-and-search operations were underway for those trapped under the debris.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for the kin of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

"All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the Government of Maharashtra," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"So far, 14 people -- seven men, four women and three children -- have lost their lives. Nine others were injured, they are being provided medical treatment," National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) spokesperson Sachidanand Gawde said.

He said the search-and-rescue operations continued throughout the night and were still on.

"It (search-and-rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is removed from the spot," Gawde said.

The official said his team members were told about the presence of a few customers at an eatery on the ground floor of the building when the incident happened but no one was sure of the exact number.

"So, our job is still left to rescue those men," he said.

Notably, the structure that collapsed was an illegal extension of the Kesarbai building, located on Tandel Street in Dongri, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier claimed that the building was owned by MHADA.

However, MHADA, in a statement on Tuesday evening, said the structure was illegally constructed behind the Kesarbai building.

State Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil visited the site on Tuesday and said the building was owned by a private body and that it was illegal.