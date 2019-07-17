Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 14, rescue operations continue for second day 

In a statement, Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said two kids -- one aged between six-eight and the other aged about four -- were rescued from under the debris by the firefighters.

Published: 17th July 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Building Collapse

A girl rescued by NDRF personnel at the incident site after collapse of the four-storey Kesarbai building at Dongri in Mumbai Tuesday July 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The death toll in the building collapse incident in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area has gone up to 14, the NDRF said on Wednesday, even as the rescue-and-search operations were underway for those trapped under the debris.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for the kin of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

"All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the Government of Maharashtra," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"So far, 14 people -- seven men, four women and three children -- have lost their lives. Nine others were injured, they are being provided medical treatment," National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) spokesperson Sachidanand Gawde said.

ALSO READ | Chronology of building collapse incidents, other mishaps in Mumbai

He said the search-and-rescue operations continued throughout the night and were still on.

"It (search-and-rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is removed from the spot," Gawde said.

IN PICS | Century-old building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

The official said his team members were told about the presence of a few customers at an eatery on the ground floor of the building when the incident happened but no one was sure of the exact number.

"So, our job is still left to rescue those men," he said.

Notably, the structure that collapsed was an illegal extension of the Kesarbai building, located on Tandel Street in Dongri, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier claimed that the building was owned by MHADA.

However, MHADA, in a statement on Tuesday evening, said the structure was illegally constructed behind the Kesarbai building.

ALSO READ | Mumbai needs enforcement of building safety norms: Experts on Dongri building collapse

State Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil visited the site on Tuesday and said the building was owned by a private body and that it was illegal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai building collapse NDRF Dongri building collapse Mumbai Disaster
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp