Motorman stops train heading for Mumbai to urinate on tracks

By Online Desk

In a video that went viral, a motorman stopped a train heading towards Mumbai to urinate on the tracks on Wednesday afternoon.

Sonu Shinde, who works in a local news channel, captured the video en route to his office after the train made an unauthorised halt between Vithalwadi and Ulhasnagar railway stations.

The incident created a stir on social media as netizens criticised the motorman for not waiting till the next station to answer nature's call.“We have received the video but we are still examining its authenticity," said a Central Railways official when asked.