Mumbai rains: Flights cancelled, rail services hit after overnight showers; check list of cancelled trains

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Heavy rains in Mumbai affected air services leading to cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports on Saturday, an official said.

The operations at the city airport, however, are now normal, the official said. The cancelled flights include seven departures and four arrivals.

"As many as 11 flights of various airlines are cancelled for today. These include seven departures and four arrivals. In addition to this, nine flights which were scheduled to arrive in Mumbai have been diverted to other nearby airports due to rains and other issues," the official said.

Of the seven departures, budget carrier IndiGo has cancelled five, while Air India and gulf carrier Emirates have cancelled one each. IndiGo has also cancelled its three flights to Mumbai from various destinations for Saturday, the official said.

Besides, another eight incoming aircraft had to do a go-around before landing at the city airport, the official said.

@IAF_MCC Mi 17 Helicopter with Commanding Officer of @adgpi 25 AD Kalina onboard doing Arial recce and providing assistance to stranded passengers pic.twitter.com/oMSDK0RT0v — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 27, 2019

READ | Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express with 700 onboard stranded due to heavy downpour, passengers to be airlifted

Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.

"Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very-very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Services on all other corridors of Central railway are running," Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said.

Mumbai Police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea.

"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall intensity is "very likely" to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours.

"Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and formation of low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours," IMD said.

Due to heavy rainfall and water logging on Mumbai Division of Central Railway, the following trains are short terminated/diverted/cancelled:

Short Termination of Trains

1. Train No. 17032 Hyderabad – CSMT Mumbai Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as Train No. 17031 CSMT Mumbai – Hyderabad Express Ex Pune to Hyderabad JCO 27.7.2019.

2. Train No. 11042 MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as Train No. 11041 Ex Pune to MGR Chennai Central JCO 27.7.2019.

3. Train No. 51154 Bhusaval – CSMT Mumbai passenger JCO 27.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road.

Diversion of Trains

1. Train No. 12494 Hazarat Nizamuddin – Pune Darshan Express JCO 26.7.2019 diverted via - Surat – Jalgaon - Daund.

2. Train No. 17203 Bhavnagar Terminus – Kakinada Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via - Surat – Jalgaon – Daund – Solapur

3. Train NO. 16507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via – Vasai Road – Panvel – Roah – Madgaon - Hubballi.

4. Train No. 11087 Veraval – Pune Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Surat – Jalgaon – Manmad – Daund.

5. Train No. 16381 CSMT Mumbai – Kanniyakumari Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Manglore Jn.

6. Train No. 19420 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Surat-Jalgaon-Bhusaval-Ballarshah.

7. Train No. 19316 Indore – Lingampalli Hamsafar Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Surat-Jalgaon-Manmad- Aurangabad-Vikarabad

8. Train No. 16209 Ajmer Jn. – Mysuru Jn. Express JCO 26.7.2019 diverted via Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund-Pune- Miraj.

9. Train No. 11005 Dadar – Puduchcheri Express JCO 26.7.2019 diverted via – Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund-Pune- Miraj.

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 11009 CSMT Mumbai – Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 27.7.2019

2. Train No. 17411 CSMT Mumbai – Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Express JCO 26.7.2019 (since train stuck in between Badlapur and Vangani

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)