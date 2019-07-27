Home Cities Mumbai

Pregnant woman goes into labour on board stalled Mahalaxmi Express in Mumbai amid rains

The woman, identified as Reshma Kamble, was proceeding from Mumbai to Kolhapur for the delivery of her child but the train was stranded in the floodwaters since Friday evening.

Published: 27th July 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue officials enter the stalled Mahalaxmi Express

Rescue officials enter the stalled Mahalaxmi Express (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A nine-month pregnant woman went into labour in the stranded Mahalaxmi Express train which has been stuck in floodwaters at Vangani for around 18 hours, here on Saturday. Her panicky relatives sent out urgent appeals from the D1 bogey seeking help to rush her to a hospital.

The woman, identified as Reshma Kamble, was proceeding from Mumbai to Kolhapur for the delivery of her child but the train was stranded in Thane floodwaters since Friday evening. Some unconfirmed reports said that there are at least another nine women on board in different stages of pregnancy who are in distress and awaiting help.

The Indian Army, Indian Air Forces, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched one of the biggest operations to rescue an estimated 1,500 passengers stranded on the train with around 3-5 feet water on all sides.

Guardian Minister of Thane Eknath Gaikwad rushed to Badlapur to take stock of the rescue operations and said besides the defence and NDRF, all surrounding towns, cities and villages have also sent in their rescue teams to help the passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahalaxmi Express Mumbai stranded train NDRF Mumbai train rescue Mumbai rains Mumbai train pregnant woman
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp