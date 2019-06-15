Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai man accused of abusing boy jumps off court building, dies 

A 25-year-old man charged for abusing with a minor boy died Saturday after jumping off a court building in Dindoshi in suburban Malad. 

Published: 15th June 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man charged for abusing with a minor boy died Saturday after jumping off a court building in Dindoshi in suburban Malad when he was brought for a hearing, police said.

Vikas Pawar was arrested in 2015 by Powai police under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, an official said.

"He was brought on Saturday to Dindoshi court which is conducting trial in the case.

When he reached the designated court, he pushed the police guard accompanying him and leapt off the sixth floor of the building. He died instantly," the official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO POCSO Act minor abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp