Mumbai man accused of abusing boy jumps off court building, dies 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man charged for abusing with a minor boy died Saturday after jumping off a court building in Dindoshi in suburban Malad when he was brought for a hearing, police said.

Vikas Pawar was arrested in 2015 by Powai police under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, an official said.

"He was brought on Saturday to Dindoshi court which is conducting trial in the case.

When he reached the designated court, he pushed the police guard accompanying him and leapt off the sixth floor of the building. He died instantly," the official said.