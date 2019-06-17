Home Cities Mumbai

Suspected IED found near Navi Mumbai school

Police were alerted after a watchman spotted the suspected explosive fitted with electric wiring and an attached battery, kept on a handcart near a gate of New Sudhagad School, an official said.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Navi Mumbai Police Bomb Squad diffuse a suspected low intensity bomb found near New Sudhagad School in Navi Mumbai Monday June 17 2019. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was Monday found near a school in Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

Police were alerted after a watchman spotted the suspected explosive fitted with electric wiring and an attached battery, kept on a handcart near a gate of New Sudhagad School, an official said.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Navi Mumbai Police and a dog squad found a concrete block with four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and analogue watch in a box, he said, adding that a can containing five-litre petrol was also found near the device.

Efforts are still on to defuse the suspected explosive and a BDDS team of the Mumbai Police was also called in to join the operation.

The official said the BDDS team has disassociated the battery and wirings and have penetrated the block up to three inches, where they found cement only.

He said police will drill the block up to six inches with a piece of specialised equipment.

"As of now we cannot confirm whether the concrete block has an explosive inside or not, but it looks like an IED," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

The device was connected with the analog watch where timing can be fixed only for 12 hours, he said.

"We are also taking help of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team which has been called from Telgaon training centre," he said.

Another official said the efforts are underway to find out the kind of material filled inside the concrete block.

"If we find cement after penetrating the block upto six inches, then we will try to defuse it by blasting," he said.

The block weighs around 50 kg and if we find that it contained only cement then it will be viewed as a case of mischief to scare people, he added.

Police are also analysing CCTVs installed in the school premises as well as nearby areas to identify person (s) who might have planted the box there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp