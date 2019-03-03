Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai diary

The century-old toy train that takes passengers from Mumbai’s expanding metropolitan area to the shady greens of Matheran got a new heritage steam engine last week.

Published: 03rd March 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai bus

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Revisiting heritage

The century-old toy train that takes passengers from Mumbai’s expanding metropolitan area to the shady greens of Matheran got a new heritage steam engine last week. The new engine that reminds us of old steam engines comes to this rail service as part of the heritage month being observed by the Central Railway. A Heritage Gully too has been inaugurated at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) which gives a sneak peek into the history of Indian Railway. The gully currently has some old photographs and paintings along with century-old wagons and the administration has plans to enhance the exhibition.

 

Piece of heritage on wheels

Among the several attempts to preserve the pieces of history and heritage scattered over Mumbai, a new proposal has been mooted to restart the tram service, which the city discarded almost 60 years ago. Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which runs the iconic BEST buses had actually begun its services with horse-pulled trams and evolved into electric trams and buses. BEST still has a couple of them at their museum at Anik depot. As part of the heritage month, the Railways had offered to display the tram at the station premises. However, now a proposal has been moved to ply the tram between CSMT and Kala Ghoda on weekends.

Ramayana Festival

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation had organised a four-day international festival of Ramayana in Mumbai. The festival gave people a chance to enjoy the rendition of the epic by troupes from Cambodia, Philippines and Indonesia apart from the different parts of India and witness the global appeal of Ramayana. The idea was to promote ‘The Ramayana Circuit’ under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme.  The ‘Buddha Circuit’ is in place and others are being identified.

Mumbaikars for the best

Mumbai’s public bus transport system is ailing. It faced two strikes in the past two years. A citizens’ body Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST has been formed to fight for a publicly owned, affordable, accessible and decent bus transport in the city. In a unique feat, the forum recently organised a public hearing to bring together commuters and organisations from different parts of the city, document their experiences with public transport, trace the root causes of the present crisis, and to find solutions which are pro-people and sustainable. The hearing received a huge response.

abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai diary Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp