Congress' Urmila Matondkar to fight Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress on Friday fielded actress Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency two days after she joined the party.

Matondkar had joined the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and had later said that she was "here to stay".

"The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.

After joining the party, Matondkar had said she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years. She had said the Congress party has participated in the freedom struggle and it stood for freedom.