Home Cities Mumbai

Congress' Urmila Matondkar to fight Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North

She had said the Congress party has participated in the freedom struggle and it stood for freedom.

Published: 29th March 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar addresses after joining the Congress Party in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar addresses after joining the Congress Party in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress on Friday fielded actress Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency two days after she joined the party.

Matondkar had joined the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and had later said that she was "here to stay".

"The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.

After joining the party, Matondkar had said she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years. She had said the Congress party has participated in the freedom struggle and it stood for freedom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp