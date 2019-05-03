Home Cities Mumbai

NDA entrance test: Question on Manusmriti Irks students, parents

Question 135 in Part A of the NDA entrance was ‘In the Manusmriti, which form of marriage results from the “Voluntary union of a maiden and her lover”?

Published: 03rd May 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A section of students and their parents have expressed displeasure over some questions that appeared in the entrance test for the National Defence Academy (NDA). While one question was about derogatory remarks targeted towards Mahatma Gandhi, another question appeared to be testing the students’ knowledge of the ancient text Manusmriti.

The NDA entrance test is conducted by the Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) twice annually. On April 21, 7 lakh students appeared for the test that was conducted in over 40 cities across the country.

Question number 74 in Part A of the test booklet read ‘Which Viceroy had made the observation “It’s a beautiful world if it wasn't for Gandhi...”?’, while question 135 in the same booklet was ‘In the Manusmriti, which form of marriage results from the “Voluntary union of a maiden and her lover”?

“I could not understand the relevance of the questions asked in NDA’s entrance test. Are the students, aspiring to lead army troops, expected to study Manusmriti for the test,” asked a Pune-based communications expert, who asked for anonymity.

His son had appeared for the entrance test.

When contacted, the NDA authorities clarified that the entrance test is conducted by the UPSC and all related decisions, including syllabus, question papers and the conduct of the exam, are taken by the commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Defence Academy NDA Manusmriti UPSC NDA entrance test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp