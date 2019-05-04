Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's last captive white tiger Bajirao dies at 18

Bajirao's post-mortem was conducted by the pathology department of the BVC and the final reports are awaited. He was later cremated as per the prescribed procedure.

Published: 04th May 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a white tiger.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bajirao, the last captive white tiger at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali, died at the age of 18. A statement issued by the SGNP said the tiger breathed his last early Friday.

"Bajirao had been suffering from chronic ankylosis on the left shoulder and chronic senile generalised arthritis for the last four years. He had been unable to walk for the last ten days and succumbed to his ailment at 5.30 am on Friday due to his advanced age," it said.

Bajirao was born at the SGNP in 2001 to Renuka and Sidharth. He was the last surviving white tiger in the park, it said. An expert advisory committee of the SGNP, comprising senior veterinarians, including those from the Bombay Veterinary College (BVC) and retired ones from the SGNP, had earlier examined Bajirao and suggested the line of treatment considering his advanced age, the statement said.

Bajirao's post-mortem was conducted by the pathology department of the BVC and the final reports are awaited. He was later cremated as per the prescribed procedure, it added.

Taxidermist Santosh Gaikwad expressed inability to perform taxidermy on Bajirao due to the unsuitable skin condition, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SGNP Sanjay Gandhi National Park Bajirao BVC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp