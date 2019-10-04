Home Cities Mumbai

Ex-Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta's supporters attack BJP candidate Parag Shah​'s car

The incident took place around 11:15 am when Shah was on his way to file his nomination papers for the October 21 polls.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Supporters of former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta, angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar, vandalised the car of Parag Shah, the BJP candidate from the assembly seat, on Friday, police said.

According to an official, the incident took place around 11:15 am when Shah was on his way to file his nomination papers for the October 21 polls. As Shah, accompanied by a group of BJP activists, headed to the venue of filling papers, men claiming to be supporters of Mehta reached their and stopped Shahs car, he said.

Mehta's supporters were angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar (East), from where he won in 2014, by the ruling party. "They damaged the car's glass and also other parts of the vehicle. Shah was unhurt, but remained seated inside the car till the crowd was dispersed," the official said.

Mehta's supporters raised slogans against Shah and also held him responsible for denial of ticket to their leader. "As the crowd swelled near Shahs car and road traffic was disrupted, police intervened and dispersed the mob," the official said.

