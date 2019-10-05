Home Cities Mumbai

Aarey protest: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi 'detained' by Mumbai police

The Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi made an attempt to enter the restricted area just hours after police imposed Section 144 of CrPC near the metro construction site of Aarey Colony.

Published: 05th October 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

'I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn't even breaking the law!' Tweeted Priyanka.

'I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn't even breaking the law!' Tweeted Priyanka.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who was among those detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday claimed that she was "forcibly evicted" from the Aarey Colony protest site by the police who she said has also blocked entry points to the area.

Chaturvedi tweeted on her account today: "On my way to #aarey and main entry points to the site have been blocked by Mumbai Police! #SaveAarey."

"I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn't even breaking the law! The cops in the car won't even tell me where I am being taken ... this is insane," she said in another tweet.

The Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi made an attempt to enter the restricted area just hours after police imposed Section 144 of CrPC near the metro construction site of Aarey Colony.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader has also condemned the Mumbai Metro, for treating Mumbaikars like "criminals".

"A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover. The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more," Aditya tweeted.

A protest was held at night near the Aarey Colony just hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing the felling of trees.

The Bombay High Court had on Friday, dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest.

Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees. 

29 arrested so far in connection with Aarey Colony protest

Twenty-nine people, including six women, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the protest, a police official said.

Those arrested are among the 60 people earlier detained by police.

"We have arrested 29 protesters. Six of them are women. Some of them had manhandled and beaten the police personnel deployed in Aarey Colony and obstructed them from discharging their duty," the police official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chaturvedi Aarey Colony
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp