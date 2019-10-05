Home Cities Mumbai

Two vehicles in MNS chief Raj Thackeray's convoy involved in minor accident

The incident happened at around 1:30 pm at Sanpada when Thackeray and his family were returning from Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla in Lonavla.

Published: 05th October 2019 04:51 PM

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two vehicles in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's convoy hit each other on the Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding there were no report of injuries.

The incident happened at around 1:30pm at Sanpada when Thackeray and his family were returning from Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla in Lonavla, an official said.

"On Sanpada bridge, two cars in the convoy hit each other possibly due to lack of speed coordination. No one was injured in the incident. Thackeray's convoy entered Mumbai city limits some 20 minutes later," he added.

