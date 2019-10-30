Home Cities Mumbai

Five Mumbai cops suspended over custodial death of 26-year-old man 

Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion area who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station.

Published: 30th October 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five policemen, including two junior officers, were suspended on Tuesday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 26-year-old man in Mumbai, an official said.

Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion area who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case on Sunday. The victim's family members and friend alleged that he was beaten to death in police custody.

"An assistant police inspector, a sub-inspector and three constables of the Wadala TT police station have been suspended after an inquiry into the incident," a police spokesperson said.

The suspended officers are Salim Khan, an assistant police inspector, and Sandeep Kadam, a sub-inspector, the police said. The incident is being treated as a case of custodial death and the crime branch has started probing it, he said.

The post-mortem was being done at the state-run J J Hospital in the presence of a metropolitan magistrate and guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were being followed, the official added.

According to the police, Singh was released after he complained of chest pain and collapsed at the gate of the police station.

However, Singh's friend Ankit Mishra, who was with him at the of the incident, alleged that the duty officer and constables beat up the victim and did not even give him water when he asked for it.

"When he was unable to speak because of the pain, the duty officer asked his family members, who were waiting outside the police station, to hire a cab and take him to hospital," Mishra alleged.

On Tuesday, Singh's family members and locals protested outside the Wadala Truck Terminus police station and sought a meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The protesters, holding placards and banners, demanded an FIR against the duty officer and other police personnel who allegedly assaulted Singh.

Police later resorted to cane-charge to disperse the squatters, an official said, adding that some unidentified persons hurled stones at BEST buses, damaging windshields of at least one bus.

The situation is under control now, he added.

Later in the evening, an offence was registered against the couple, identified as Dashrath Devendra and Afreen, with whom Singh had an altercation on Sunday.

Dashrath Devendra and Afreen were booked under IPC sections related to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, among others, an official said.

On Sunday evening, the couple picked up a fight with Singh after accusing him of teasing them, he said.

The couple also gave wrong information about the incident following which an NC case was lodged against Singh, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
custodial death Mumbai police Mumbai custodial death Vijay Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp