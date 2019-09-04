Home Cities Mumbai

IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai as heavy rains continue to pound city

Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar.



Mumbai Residents cross a flooded road as vehicles ply on it following heavy monsoon rains. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"This shows how widespread the rainfall has been over Mumbai. We have issued a red alert for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours," an IMD official told PTI.

Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar, he said. "The situation is likely to remain like this for next 24 hours," the official said.

The neighbouring Raigad district received almost 300 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, "but going by the progress of clouds, no red alert has been issued there," he said.

Parts of Palghar and Thane districts also received more than 204 mm downpour in last 24 hours, he added.

