'Lunar mission mostly successful': Chandrayaan-themed Ganeshas in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even though the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has lost touch with the Vikram lander with Pragyan rover in it, the decorations based on ISRO's ambitious Chandrayan project continue to inspire the Ganesha devotees.

"My 10-year-old son is very enthusiastic about the space programme. He was very happy when I explained that the Chandrayan-themed Ganesh pandal is an expression of the support that the common man extends to ISRO scientists who are behind the lunar project," said Dr Vivek Joshi at the Mahadevachi Wadi Ganeshotsav Mandal at Parel.

The decoration at this Mandal is based on ISRO's achievements. It has moving models of PSLV and Vikram lander along with information of ISRO's space scientists. Apart from inviting school children to visit the pandal, the mandal organised live streaming of Chandrayan 2 mission from its control room last night.

"It is sad that the contact with Vikram lander has been lost. We were hopeful that the contact would be established and kept the live streaming on till 3 am. We are hopeful that we would be able to have many more such decorations in times to come," said Deepak Salvi, trustee of this Mandal.

Pune's Akhil Tilak Road Ch. Shivaji Mitramandal at Sadashiv Peth too has a similar decoration with a working model of PSLV and Chandrayan 2. They have been maintaining a register to note reactions and suggestions of the people visiting the pandal."

Schools children are bringing their parents to our pandal. This is educative and people value it. Interestingly, the malfunctioning last night has not discouraged people. They are still enthusiastic about it," said Paresh Joshi, a computer hardware engineer by profession and an office-bearer of the mandal.

Bollywood art director Nitin Desai, who has been offering his services at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai, said that as the theme of Chandrayan instantly catches the minds of people he had zeroed on the theme last year when the mission was just announced.

"We have crafted the entire galaxy, spaceship and moving astronauts. We have shown how Ganapati is already present to welcome the lunar project. It is sad that ISRO has lost contact with the lander. But, that doesn't dampen our spirit. The error would be rectified next time and a new theme would be presented," he said.

The mandal started streaming message pledging support to the ISRO scientists just after it was announced that the communication with the lander has been lost.

The Parelcha Raja Ganesh mandal at Nare Park too also has a moon-landing theme. "We have a 26-feet tall idol which is shown dancing on the moon. The theme meant to demonstrate the success of Chandrayaan 2. The mission has achieved success in most of its operations despite the fact that we lost contact with the lunar lander," said Milind Gawde, an office-bearer of the mandal.