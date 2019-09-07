Home Cities Mumbai

'Lunar mission mostly successful': Chandrayaan-themed Ganeshas in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees

It is sad that ISRO has lost contact with the lander. But, that doesn't dampen our spirit as the error would be rectified next time, say the devotees thronging to the pandals.

Published: 07th September 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-themed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai (Photo | twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even though the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has lost touch with the Vikram lander with Pragyan rover in it,  the decorations based on ISRO's ambitious Chandrayan project continue to inspire the Ganesha devotees.

"My 10-year-old son is very enthusiastic about the space programme. He was very happy when I explained that the Chandrayan-themed Ganesh pandal is an expression of the support that the common man extends to ISRO scientists who are behind the lunar project," said Dr Vivek Joshi at the Mahadevachi Wadi Ganeshotsav Mandal at Parel.

The decoration at this Mandal is based on ISRO's achievements. It has moving models of PSLV and Vikram lander along with information of ISRO's space scientists. Apart from inviting school children to visit the pandal, the mandal organised live streaming of Chandrayan 2 mission from its control room last night.

"It is sad that the contact with Vikram lander has been lost. We were hopeful that the contact would be established and kept the live streaming on till 3 am. We are hopeful that we would be able to have many more such decorations in times to come," said Deepak Salvi, trustee of this Mandal.

ALSO WATCH: 

Pune's Akhil Tilak Road Ch. Shivaji Mitramandal at Sadashiv Peth too has a similar decoration with a working model of PSLV and Chandrayan 2. They have been maintaining a register to note reactions and suggestions of the people visiting the pandal."

Schools children are bringing their parents to our pandal. This is educative and people value it. Interestingly, the malfunctioning last night has not discouraged people. They are still enthusiastic about it," said Paresh Joshi, a computer hardware engineer by profession and an office-bearer of the mandal.

Bollywood art director Nitin Desai, who has been offering his services at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai, said that as the theme of Chandrayan instantly catches the minds of people he had zeroed on the theme last year when the mission was just announced.

"We have crafted the entire galaxy, spaceship and moving astronauts. We have shown how Ganapati is already present to welcome the lunar project. It is sad that ISRO has lost contact with the lander. But, that doesn't dampen our spirit. The error would be rectified next time and a new theme would be presented," he said.

The mandal started streaming message pledging support to the ISRO scientists just after it was announced that the communication with the lander has been lost.

The Parelcha Raja Ganesh mandal at Nare Park too also has a moon-landing theme. "We have a 26-feet tall idol which is shown dancing on the moon. The theme meant to demonstrate the success of Chandrayaan 2. The mission has achieved success in most of its operations despite the fact that we lost contact with the lunar lander," said Milind Gawde, an office-bearer of the mandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalbaugcha Raja Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission chandrayaan Ganesh pandal
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp