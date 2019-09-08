Home Cities Mumbai

Man who threw toddler from Mumbai high-rise sent to police custody till September 13

A police official said Sunday they are investigating the case from various angles, including an old enmity, if any, between the girl's father and his friend.

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Sunday sent a man, who allegedly threw his friends' three-year-old daughter out of a seventh-floor flat into a fatal fall on the ground, to police custody till September 13.

A holiday court in south Mumbai remanded Anil Chukani, 43, to police custody for six days, said Colaba police station senior inspector Shivaji Phadtare.

On Saturday night, Chukani suddenly locked one of the rooms of his friend Premlal Hati Ramani's flat in Sangam Bhavan Society in upscale Colaba area and flung the toddler, Shenaya, out of the window.

Her family members were in the flat at the time of the incident, police said. The girl landed on the bonnet of a car parked below.

She was rushed to a hospital in south Mumbai where she succumbed on Saturday night.

The official said the accused, who worked at a private firm, appears mentally unstable.

"We are trying to find out the trigger behind the incident," he said.

Comments

