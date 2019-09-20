Home Cities Mumbai

Locals report gas leak across Mumbai, emergency teams trace origin

A total of 29 complaints were received by the 1916 control room regarding an unknown odour, which has considerably reduced now.

Chembus gas leak

Reportedly, the odour started emerging after 10 pm from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi and other nearby places. ( Photo for representational purposes | ANI )

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received several complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai on Thursday night.

Reportedly, the odour started emerging after 10 pm from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar and Andheri.

After taking the cognisance of the complaints, the natural gas distribution company MGL said that emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received.

"Apart from the nine fire engines, four emergency vans of MGL have been mobilised. If you still notice the odour please dial 1916 gas leak," the MGL said.

On being asked about the breach in the pipeline system, MGL said, "So far we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas."

Meanwhile, BMC tweeted that it has received complaints from citizens about an odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. "MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. For any queries, please call 1916," it said.

The locals were unhappy with the response of MGL in the matter.

A Mumbaikar said, "When he came out of his house he realised that severe odour like the gas leak is getting spread in the area. When I tried to contact MGL, the company's landline numbers were not reachable. It was shocking for us that how this firm deals with its customers at a time of emergency. It is becoming harder for us to breathe."

However, the Mumbai residents said that the BMC was very kind and ensured them that all measures are being taken to prevent an emergency-like situation.

