The police on Thursday arrested a 39- year-old man on charges of molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Rajan, a resident of Nedumangad, was arrested by the Nedumangad police, for allegedly molesting the girl for over the past one year.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the girl, a 7th standard student, opened up before one of her teachers.

Rajan married the girl’s mother, who works abroad, two years ago. The police said that Rajan was the woman’s third husband.

The accused had threatened the girl not to reveal the matter to anyone. But the police said that the child’s mother was aware of her husband’s behaviour towards her daughter.

The girl, fearing her stepfather, did not report the incident to anyone. The girl spoke about the abuse to a school teacher two days ago, after the latter approached her after noting the child’s disturbed behaviour. The school authorities then rushed to Childline officials, who later registered a case of rape and cheating.

Police said that the girl, who used to live with her brother, stepfather and his parents, is currently with Childline officials.