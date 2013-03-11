Kerala tourism wins another global honour

Express News Service By

Kerala Tourism has won yet another international laurel, silver prize again at the ITB Golden City Gate Awards that is billed as the Oscar for tourism.

Kerala tourism won the Das Goldene Stadttor (Golden City Gate) Award in the print campaign category for its ongoing ayurveda campaign.

The awards, given every year at the prestigious ITB Berlin fair, are considered to be the ultimate recognition for tourism communications.

Tourism Minister A P Anil Kumar, who was heading the state delegation to the festival and Tourism Secretary Suman Billa received the award. This is the fifth time in the last decade that Kerala is getting an award in Berlin. Last year also, Kerala won the same award for its campaign, ‘Your Moment is Waiting’.

Repeating previous year’s victory, Malaysia won the Gold in the category this time too.

In 2011, Kerala won a bronze in TV commercial category, apart from getting into the roll of honour in 2006 and 2007.

Anil Kumar said that it is another big endorsement to Kerala Tourism’s marketing initiatives that played a pivotal role over the years to catapult Kerala as a must-see destination in the world.

“The award is an acknowledgement to our attempts to provide a glimpse of our rich ayurveda traditions before the world. It means that we are successful in our campaign to show the world that Kerala is also a destination for wellness, along with its pristine beauty,” Suman Billa said.

The Kerala pavilion, which is spread across 128 sq metres, has free ayurveda consultation by an expert physician and free massage, apart from the display of medicines and herbs to attract the visitors.