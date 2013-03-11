Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala tourism wins another global honour

The awards, given every year at the prestigious ITB Berlin fair, are considered to be the ultimate recognition for tourism communications

Published: 11th March 2013 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2013 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Tourism has won yet another international laurel, silver prize again at the ITB Golden City Gate Awards that is billed as the Oscar for tourism.

Kerala tourism won the Das Goldene Stadttor (Golden City Gate) Award in the print campaign category for its ongoing ayurveda campaign.

The awards, given every year at the prestigious ITB Berlin fair, are considered to be the ultimate recognition for tourism communications.

Tourism Minister A P Anil Kumar, who was heading the state delegation to the festival and Tourism Secretary Suman Billa received the award. This is the fifth time in the last decade that Kerala is getting an award in Berlin. Last year also, Kerala won the same award for its campaign, ‘Your Moment is Waiting’.

Repeating previous year’s victory, Malaysia won the Gold in the category this time too.

In 2011, Kerala won a bronze in TV commercial category, apart from getting into the roll of honour in 2006 and 2007.

Anil Kumar said that it is another big endorsement to Kerala Tourism’s marketing initiatives that played a pivotal role over the years to catapult Kerala as a must-see destination in the world.

“The award is an acknowledgement to our attempts to provide a glimpse of our rich ayurveda traditions before the world. It means that we are successful in our campaign to show the world that Kerala is also a destination for wellness, along with its pristine beauty,” Suman Billa said.

The Kerala pavilion, which is spread across 128 sq metres, has free ayurveda consultation by an expert physician and free massage, apart from the display of medicines and herbs to attract the visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp