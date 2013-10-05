Manju Warrier reigned over Mollywood with her acting chops and dancing talent during the late 1990s. However, little known were her writing skills. With her first book of memoirs, ‘Sallapam’, released on Thursday at Kanakakkunnu Palace by renowned director Sibi Malayail, Manju is proving her versatility once again to the Malayali audience.

The book, a compilation of articles she wrote for ‘Malayala Manorama’ as a series, takes us on a journey through Manju Warrier’s life till today. According to Manju, the book is part of the coincidences that have been happening in her life for some time. “I am not a writer. I am not even confident about my vocal abilities. However, with the right guidance I could write this book,” she said.

It is only with awe and respect that Malayalis looked at their screen idol, Manju Warrier. They were ready to sell their souls for her comeback.

No actor before or after her has made an impact quite like this simple girl, who left the film industry after her small stint of four years to pursue a family life.

After fourteen years of wait, she stunned everyone with her sudden re-entry into the dancing arena about 3 months ago and thenceforth there was no looking back. Manju’s magic has just started, the events following say just as much.

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, who released her autobiography ‘Swarabhedangal’ with DC books last year, introduced ‘Sallapam’ to the audience. She shared her small association with the actor which started only recently. “Manju has always come across as a brave and intelligent girl during our acquaintance,” she said.

Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi of the Travancore royal family presided over the function. Gowri Lakshmi Bayi said that Manju and she share a likeness, for her first book was also a compilation of her memoirs that used to appear in ‘Malayala Manorama’ weekly.