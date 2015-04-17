Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Science Quiz to be Organised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Terumo Penpol Limited in association with Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) will be celebrating the National Technology Day on  May 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre For Biotechnology, Jagathy.  A science quiz is planned for high school and higher secondary school students on the occasion.

 R Narayanan, former vice-president of TCS, will be the quiz master. The registration for the quiz will start at 9 am on the day at Rajiv Gandhi Centre For Biotechnology.  The competition is common for all the students. This is a team event and each team should comprise two members. There will be a written preliminary round based on which four teams will be selected for the final round.

 Attractive prizes will be awarded to the successful teams at the end of the programme. In addition, brief lectures by eminent scholars in science, technology and healthcare areas are to be held. There is no registration fee for participating in the event.

Lunch, tea and snacks will be served at the venue. Those who are interested to participate in the quiz contest and the lecture sessions may contact manager (PR & CSR) of Terumo Penpol Limited at 0471 3015602, or at 093880 22400. Email: baby@terumopenpol.com. 

