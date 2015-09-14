Spider Police and spider app system introduced by Ernakulam Rural Police for better policing and checking the rising crime graph has bagged Security Watch India (SWI) award 2015 for innovative use of ICT for public safety and security.

The award was presented to rural SP Yatish Chandra, the brain behind the project, by SWI Director General Harry Dhaul and supercop K P S Gill at a function held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to a release from Ernakulam Rural Police, this is for the first time that a cyber security project from the state has received national acclaim. Besides ,the Rural Police have introduced the first mobile-based Spider application for checking crime and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Rural SP Yatish Chandra unveiled the technology in the area under his jurisdiction, after factoring in the growing popularity of android phones among the younger generation. According to rural police, The Â‘SPIDERÂ’ policing system is introduced for effective patrolling through out the rural district round the clock with a view to prevent offences and to detect crimes.

The Spider App, a new mobile application launched by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at Aluva, is a mobile app devised to bridge the gap between Public and Ernakulam Rural Police. Through the androided-based app, the users can report incidents of crime or law violations and the report would automatically contain the location information of the user.

The application has also provision to add photographs as proof if the users wish to do so, apart from option for Online Status Check of petitions, where users can know the status of their petitions by entering the respective petition number.