THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the renovation of roads in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, according to Health Minister and local MLA V S Sivakumar.

Aristo Junction- Sangeetha College road, Puthen Road- Manacaud road, Chala - Tamil School road, M P Appan road- Vazhuthacaud Kannettumukku road, Althara-BSNL Exchange road, Vazhuthakadu- Krishnavilasam Road, Sreevaraham Market- Varahanagar Road, NSS- Sreekanteshwaram Road, West Fort- Kothalam Road, Vallakadavu-Juma Masjid- Sulaiman Street Road, Munnam Puthen Theruvu-Anavaltheruvu Road, Vettukadu- St Sebastin Road, Valiyathura- St Marys Library road, Kuriyathi Pavitra Nagar Road, Chambakada- Nalumukku road, Tutors lane- Pulimoodu road, Poonthura Church- Cheriyamuttom Road, Muttathara Kallummoodu road, Valiyathura Fathimamatha Kochutheppu road, Valiyathura OLG Road, Bimapally St Xaviers Nagar road, Veli-Pozhikara-Appanpillai road, Balanagar-All Saints- Vettukadu church road, Valiyathura Kartuppayi road, Kaithavilakam-Sreevaraham Kulathinkara and roads near Vanchiyoor court will be renovated.

Sivakumar said that the funds have been allotted and the the renovation activities would be completed at the earliest.