Hartal total, peaceful in Capital

A KSRTC bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims to Pamba leaves Pazhavangadi, Thiruvananthapuram, during the LDF hartal on Monday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hartal called by the LDF was total and largely peaceful in the capital. Shops remained closed, while private vehicles plied freely. KSRTC operated a few services between 12 am and 6 pm and kept off the road until evening. Sabarimala services were conducted as usual. Police offered transportation facility for commuters who arrived at the Central railway station and airport.


Police buses shuttled between the Central railway station and the Medical College campus. Government offices, including the Secretariat, recorded low attendance.


Tension prevailed at the Assembly Complex after striking employees locked up staff of the UDF-affiliated organisation who came for duty. Later, they were allowed to work following the intervention of Legislature Secretary.  KSRTC’s Aryanad depot engineer Renjith was manhandled by hartal supporters.

Banks remained open with low attendance of employees. However, counter transactions were carried out without trouble.
Several ATMs had gone empty causing difficulty to public.

