Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lucky draw at 30 Indian Oil Corporation fuel stations in city

The New Indian Express and Indian Oil Corporation, Trivandrum have announced a joint lucky draw offer at 30 IOC fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram city and its outskirts.

Published: 23rd April 2017 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2017 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The New Indian Express and Indian Oil Corporation, Trivandrum have announced a joint lucky draw offer at 30 IOC fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram city and its outskirts.

The scheme is being rolled out in association with Attinkara Electronics and Furniture at Pongummoodu. Bumper prize list includes split AC, LED TV, refrigerators, mobile phones, emergency lamps, pedestal fans and induction cookers.

Mega bumper prize is an XtraPower easy fuel card worth `40,000. Lucky coupons will be given to customers who fill Xtra Premium petrol and non-branded petrol.

The minimum amount for two and three wheelers is `300, `700 for cars, while it is `1,000 for diesel vehicles. The scheme is open for 35 days from April 20 to May 25.

The inauguration will be held at Elanjickal Fuels, Vazhayila at 10 am on Sunday. Customers can use the coupons to avail discount on purchases from Attinkara Electronics and Furniture till June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp