Lucky draw at 30 Indian Oil Corporation fuel stations in city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express and Indian Oil Corporation, Trivandrum have announced a joint lucky draw offer at 30 IOC fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram city and its outskirts.

The scheme is being rolled out in association with Attinkara Electronics and Furniture at Pongummoodu. Bumper prize list includes split AC, LED TV, refrigerators, mobile phones, emergency lamps, pedestal fans and induction cookers.

Mega bumper prize is an XtraPower easy fuel card worth `40,000. Lucky coupons will be given to customers who fill Xtra Premium petrol and non-branded petrol.

The minimum amount for two and three wheelers is `300, `700 for cars, while it is `1,000 for diesel vehicles. The scheme is open for 35 days from April 20 to May 25.

The inauguration will be held at Elanjickal Fuels, Vazhayila at 10 am on Sunday. Customers can use the coupons to avail discount on purchases from Attinkara Electronics and Furniture till June 30.