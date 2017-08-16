‘The game feeds on the weak’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blue Whale game operates by winning the confidence of the children, said leading psychologist Prakash Chandra. Even though Blue Whale game is yet to become popular among the children, the situation can turn worse if preventive measures are not taken, he added.

According to Prakash Chandra, Blue Whale game gives the players a sense of dependence. The player becomes so dependent that he or she becomes obliged to follow the instructions given by the administrator. “I don’t think Blue Whale game is popular among children here.

However, the children who have a weaker psychological constitution can become the prime target. Usually, if any psychological issues are spotted among the children, the parent hesitate to bring them before the psychologist fearing the social stigma,” he said.

Prakash Chandran said only parents and mostly mothers can spot any psychological change in the children. Similarly, teachers also can trace any psychological changes in their students. “Parents should monitor the cyber activities of their children. A large number of children today are watching porn on the internet, but the parents are not aware,” he said.