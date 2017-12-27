THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam police have arrested a Rajasthan native for allegedly assaulting the Station House Officer of Kovalam police station. The police identified the arrested as Manohar Das. He was in Kovalam for a holiday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening when the road extending to Kovalam witnessed a huge rush and traffic congestion as it was a holiday. Soon, the accused started quarrelling with the SHO Ajayakumar for stopping his vehicle.

As the parking areas were filled much earlier, the vehicles were directed to a new road near Kovalam Junction. From there, the tourists were told to go to the beach by foot. However, the accused refused to do so and entered into a heated argument with the police officer.

The argument turned out into a scuffle which injured the officer. The accused was taken into custody and he has been booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC.